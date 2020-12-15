St. Tammany neighbors asked to be on the lookout for suspect accused of killing ‘best friend’

WGNO — CrimeStoppers is asking people in the New Orleans area, especially in Saint Tammany Parish, to be on the lookout for a murder suspect. He’s 24-year-old Tajuan Renard Burnett, and he’s accused of killing his best friend.

The victim in the case is 27-year-old Al Riles, a Lakeshore High School graduate who went on to play football for ULL.

On November 7, 2020, Burnett is accused of shooting and killing Riles following an argument in Fort Worth, Texas.

Photo of suspect Tajuan Burnett provided by CrimeStoppers

Burnett also has ties to the Saint Tammany Parish area and could be hiding there, according to CrimeStoppers. The U.S. Mashal’s Office is on the hunt for him.

There’s a $2,500 reward in the case. If you have information that could help catch and convict Burnett, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

