COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A Tennessee man faces up to 99 years in prison for two sexually related incidents involving minors.

On Thursday (Mar. 2nd), the St. Tammany Parish jury found 36-year-old William Eugene Naulty guilty of one count of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13 and one count of indecent behavior of a victim under the age of 13.

According to prosecutors, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating, after two siblings accused Naulty of sexually abusing them in October of 2021.

Naulty was reportedly the boyfriend of the minors’ mother in the past.

Both victims testified at trial.

Assistant District Attorney Zachary Popovich stated in his closing argument that the defendant, “earned the 25 years these charges will bring him. Find him guilty and give these girls the protection and justice they haven’t had in their lives but which you can give them right now.”

Naulty faces 25 to 99 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

His sentencing is set for April 19th.

