ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sherriff’s office has arrested a former correctional officer for allegedly smuggling drugs into the parish jail.

The investigation began after an employee of the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center found suspicious packages in mail sent to the jail.

Investigators then learned that another employee, 32-year old Breanna Sparrow, allegedly helped individuals inside and outside the jail bring in illegal narcotics.

Sparrow started working for the department in August of 2022.

Sparrow faces the following charges:

Three counts of Malfeasance

Three counts of Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution

One count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule III CDS

One count of Illegal Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS

“This individual abused her position as an employee in the correctional center and used that position as a means to bring contraband into the facility,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will not tolerate illegal drugs being brought into our facility, and if you are caught doing so, regardless of who you are, you will be arrested. I continue to hold all of our employees to a higher standard.”

