St. Tammany arrests two suspects for theft of $49k in catalytic converters

Photos of suspects Averice Craddock (left) and Garic Aleman provided by STPSO

COVINGTON, LA — The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two men in connection with the theft of hundreds of catalytic converters that were sold as scrap material for nearly $49,000.

The suspects are identified as 50-year-old Averice Craddock and 41-year-old Garic Aleman, both of Pearl River. Deputies say the pair sold more than 325 catalytic converters to a scrap yard in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Deputies say the pair’s arrest follows reports of stolen catalytic converters from vehicles at a parish parking lot in Pearl River, a retirement home in Slidell, a car dealership in Covington, and storage facilities in Mandeville and Pearl River.

They also believe the pair could be responsible for other thefts that were never reported. Deputies say they expect to add additional charges and make more arrests.