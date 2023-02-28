NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in New Orleans’ St. Roch area early Tuesday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department says shortly before 5:30, officers were called to the intersection of N. Miro Street and Franklin Avenue. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.

We’re told the victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. Details regarding the severity of his wounds were unclear in the early reports of the incident.

Other information surrounding a suspect and motive were unavailable. The shooting remains under investigation by the NOPD.

Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact the NOPD’s Fifth District office at 504-658-6050.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward. Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Related Stories