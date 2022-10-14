NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the St. Roch area Friday afternoon that left a man dead.

According to officers, the shooting happened near the corner of Franklin Ave and N. Roman Street just after 4:12. Investigations revealed the suspect suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS pronounced him dead on the scene. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

