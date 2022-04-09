ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — There’s another phone scam making the rounds. The scammers try to convince you that you’re in trouble with the law, and a little cash will make it go away.

The objective is to scare you into believing that you have a warrant out for your arrest, then persuade you to give them money to take care of it for you.

“We, at the sheriff’s office, will never call you and tell you that you have a warrant for your arrest, or ask for money,” said Capt. Jeremy Greene, of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Greene says they’ve had a handful of complaints. He says the scammers will clone phone numbers to trick the targeted victim. So, when you go to answer the phone and look on your caller ID, it looks like the call is from the sheriff’s office.

“We have numerous phone lines. It will look like the call is being placed by the sheriff’s office. The phone line is not actually coming from us, but that’s how they do it. They clone our phone numbers, start calling people, and tell them about the warrants,” said Greene.

Greene advises not to give out any information, if you get one of these phone calls. He says simply hang up and report it to authorities. He says no one that reported receiving this warrant scam phone call has fallen victim to it.