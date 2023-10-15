PATTERSON, La. (KLFY) – The death of a Patterson man in custody of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is being investigated.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence in Patterson at 11:46 p.m. Sunday night about a disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with a suspect. After an investigation, the man was placed under arrest.

Hector Ruiz-Santos, 42 of Patterson was arrested just after midnight, Monday morning, on charges of battery on a police officer, resisting a police officer with force-non aggravated and disturbing the peace-violent and tumultuous manner. Ruiz-Santos was taken into custody, placed in the back seat of the patrol unit and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

Upon arrival at the enforcement center, Ruiz-Santos was unresponsive. CPR was administered and Acadian was dispatched to the scene, however, life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.