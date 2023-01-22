ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A St. Martin Parish Clerk of Courts Office employee was arrested for alleged theft of funds.

According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux, an investigation into alleged theft of funds by an employee of the St. Martin Parish Clerk of Courts Office took place after a complaint was received by the Clerk of Court.

After the investigation, Jansee Jones, 33 of St. Martinville was arrested and charged with monetary instrument abuse. She was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation remains ongoing and further charges are pending.