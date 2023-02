OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish authorities searching for an inmate that disappeared from a work detail in Opelousas.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Antonio Richard, an inmate at the Parish Jail, was on a work detail in the area of N. Union St. in Opelousas. Authorities believe it’s possible Richard got into a gray pickup truck.

No other information is available at this time. More will be provided as it becomes available.,