ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Clerk of Court employee for St. John the Baptist Parish is accused of committing payroll fraud and other crimes.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police said in May this year, the Bureau of Investigations received a complaint from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor against 54-year-old Troy Williams, of New Orleans. He allegedly threatened a public official and injured public records.

While investigating, BOI detectives allegedly found evidence of payroll fraud and other unlawful acts.

Williams was charged with payroll fraud, unlawful acts, threatening a public official and injuring public record.

He was booked on Oct. 17 into the Lt. Sherman Walker Correctional Facility in St. John.

