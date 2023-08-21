ST. JAMES, La. (WGNO) — A St. James woman pled guilty to manslaughter on Monday, Aug. 21, in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in December of 2021.

Officials with the District Attorney Office of Ricky Babin said 53-year-old Sheila Williams pled guilty to manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of James Ross.

On December 8, 2021, St. James Parish deputies responded to a call of a shooting inside a home and found Ross dead from a gunshot wound to his face, according to court records.

Through an investigation, detectives with the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office identified Williams as the shooter.

Williams was indicted by a grand jury but agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors.

She was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with credit for time served.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts