CONVENT, La. (WGNO) — The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a sugarcane field.

According to deputies, 26-year-old Robert Lee Hampton of bay City, Texas, was last seen by family in Ascension Parish on Jan. 19. That same day his vehicle was found burned.

Information may also be submitted to Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line. A tip can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling 225-344-STOP(7867).

