ST. CHARLES, LA (WGNO) – The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Saturday, in the case of the death of a St. Rose man.

According to deputies, on Friday May 20 at about 11:30 p.m., the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a parking lot in the 100 block of St. Rose Avenue after a deceased man, later identified as Morlon Vinnett, was reportedly found.

Through investigation, detectives identified 45-year-old Todd Anthony Adams from St. Rose, as the person responsible and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Adams was arrested and will face charges of Manslaughter and Obstruction of Justice.

This is currently and ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Amanda Buchanan with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)783-6807, (985) 783-1135, or abuchanan@stcharlessheriff.org.