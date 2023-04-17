ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Deputies at the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office can now add “gator wrangler” to their resume after authorities responded to not one, but two calls for service involving alligators over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office says both calls were made Sunday. According to the SCPSO Facebook page, Sgt. Mikel Melton and Cpl. Christopher Baird were called to the Ormond area of Destrehan, then near the Winn-Dixie in Luling.

Photos: St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Deputies wrangle alligators in weekend roundup

Photos from the incidents show the two officers wrestling both alligators, one appearing to be about six feet long.

“Great job Sergeant Melton & Corporal Baird!” the post said.

We’re told both alligators were safely relocated from citizens. No injuries were reported.

