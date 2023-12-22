Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Two men were arrested in separate traffic stops turned drug busts in St. Bernard Parish on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the first traffic stop happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of West Judge Perez Drive. Officers pulled over Christopher Pace, who was driving a white Audi sedan with an unreadable temporary tag.

Officers said Pace didn’t stop at first, but when he did, they could smell marijuana coming from his vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, Pace had marijuana, Tapentadol and a Glock 17 .9mm handgun that was reported stolen in New Orleans. His vehicle also allegedly had a fake inspection sticker and fake temporary tag. The vehicle wasn’t registered or insured, as well.

Pace, 30, of Marrero, was charged with improper display of temporary license tag, vehicle license required, no motor vehicle inspection sticker, no vehicle registration, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, flight from an officer, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute Tapentadol.

He also reportedly had outstanding warrants in Westwego and Jefferson Parish.

The second traffic stop happened around 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of West St. Bernard Highway and Mehle Avenue in Arabi.

The sheriff’s office reported officers pulled over a black Chevrolet Camaro that was driven by Kiron Hill.

Officers said they saw marijuana in plain sight on the floorboard. During the investigation, officers allegedly found a digital scale and a Browning .380 firearm.

Hill, 19, or Meraux, was charged with speeding, proper equipment required, illegal window tint, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Information about criminal activity in St. Bernard Parish can be reported to the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (504)-271-2501 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

