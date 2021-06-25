St. Bernard man sentenced to 65 years in prison following charges involving a minor

Hugh Gilliam, 32

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — A St. Bernard man has been sentenced to prison following charges involving a minor.

Hugh Gilliam, 32, has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and Sexual Battery with a Juvenile under the age of 13.

The law requires him to serve 25 years of the sentence without parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

District Attorney Perry M. Nicosia commented on the trial, saying, “The defendant committed a reprehensible and terrifying assault on a vulnerable victim who was a complete stranger to Gilliam. The victim had the courage to confront her attacker in court. The defendant has now been brought to justice and held accountable for his actions.”