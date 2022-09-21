Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans man is in custody in St. Bernard Parish after an armed robbery incident that happened in July in the Lower Ninth Ward. St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say an investigation led them to his location.

According to deputies, 21-year-old Markall Swearington went to meet a woman in the 5200 block of North Claiborne Avenue, claiming to buy something she was selling. When they met, he reportedly robbed her at gunpoint.

Swearington was then wanted by the NOPD for armed robbery and use of a firearm in a robbery.

He was found at a home in Violet, La. in the 2800 block of Acorn Drive after detectives with the Special Investigations Division received word of his relocation by the NOPD. He confirmed his identity and outstanding warrants and was arrested with no problem, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Swearington was transported and booked into St. Bernard Parish Prison. St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann released a statement on the incident:

“If you’re selling, buying or swapping items through online marketplaces, you need to use extreme caution,” the Sheriff said. “Always meet in a public place where there is a high volume of pedestrian or vehicle traffic.”