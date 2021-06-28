St. Bernard Area shooting leaves one man dead, another hospitalized

The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the 4100 block of Jumonville Street located in the heart of the St. Bernard Area late Monday afternoon. (Photo: Chris Welty | WGNO)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the 4100 block of Jumonville Street located in the heart of the St. Bernard Area late Monday afternoon.

Initial reports from the NOPD before 5 p.m. showed one adult male fatally wounded from a gunshot wound upon arrival. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

A follow-up report stated a second male victim was transported to the hospital by EMS after sustaining a gunshot wound during the incident as well.

No further details are currently available.