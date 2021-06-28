St. Bernard Area shooting leaves one man dead, another hospitalized

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the 4100 block of Jumonville Street located in the heart of the St. Bernard Area late Monday afternoon. (Photo: Chris Welty | WGNO)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the 4100 block of Jumonville Street located in the heart of the St. Bernard Area late Monday afternoon.

Initial reports from the NOPD before 5 p.m. showed one adult male fatally wounded from a gunshot wound upon arrival. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

A follow-up report stated a second male victim was transported to the hospital by EMS after sustaining a gunshot wound during the incident as well.

The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the 4100 block of Jumonville Street located in the heart of the St. Bernard Area late Monday. (Photo: Chris Welty | WGNO)

No further details are currently available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News