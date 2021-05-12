SPSO: Former Many HS principal arrested again; violates court orders by attending softball game

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A former Louisiana high school principal accused of sexually assaulting minors while he was a coach in Sabine Parish more than 20 years ago is behind bars again after violating court orders.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Norman Ural Booker III turned himself into authorities Monday.

Booker was initially charged with sexual battery, oral sexual battery, misdemeanor sexual battery, and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles in connection with the sexual assaults of minors.

Deputies say Booker was told by a judge that he could not be in the presence of minors, and he violated court orders by attending a championship game in Sulphur. At the championship game, Booker was allegedly seen socializing with young teens.

Booker will remain in jail until his hearing scheduled for June 3.