SPD identifies suspect in overnight triple homicide; manhunt underway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released the identity of a man wanted for killing three people in the West Cedar Grove neighborhood overnight Wednesday.

Police say that a woman was checking on her son at a home in the 400-block-of West 82nd Street. When she arrived she found the back door open. Inside she found two adults and a 12-year-old child who had all died from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

SPD was contacted just before 1:45 a.m. They secured the scene and called in detectives. Detectives believe that 36-year-old Barry Rigsby is responsible for these murders. Warrants have been issued for Rigsby’s arrest, charging him with three counts of second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $3,000,000.

Law enforcement officers are currently searching for Rigsby and asking him to surrender immediately. He was last seen driving a burgundy Dodge Journey with a Louisiana license plate.

Police are asking anyone with information on Rigsby’s location to contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-6955. Anyone wanting to remain anonymous can contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or through their app, P3Tips. A cash reward is available for information leading to Rigsby’s arrest.

