SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting they say was the result of a road rage incident that ended outside a grocery store in Shreveport‘s South Highland neighborhood early Saturday afternoon that left one man critically wounded.

Police say a 60-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of being shot in the upper chest and another 60-year-old man is in custody.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. outside the Brookshire’s on Line Avenue.

Police say they have not determined where the incident began, but it ended when the two vehicles involved entered the Brookshire’s parking lot at high speed and the man who was ultimately shot got out and approached the other vehicle and started banging on his window.

“It appears that the person inside that vehicle shot from inside the vehicle and hit that victim who was banging on his window to get him out of that car,” said SPD Lt. Peter Darcy.

Darcy said it looked like the man who was shot got back in his vehicle and tried to drive off. The blue SUV was abandoned near the entrance to the grocery store, surrounded by crime scene tape.

Police say the weapon has been recovered. It’s not clear yet whether the men know each other or what sparked the confrontation.

Crime scene tape blocks off a section of the parking lot outside Brookshire’s grocery on Line Ave. in Shreveport early Saturday afternoon, after police say a road rage incident ended here with a shooting. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Crime scene tape blocks off a section of the parking lot outside Brookshire’s grocery on Line Ave. in Shreveport early Saturday afternoon, after police say a road rage incident ended here with a shooting. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Crime scene tape blocks off a section of the parking lot outside Brookshire’s grocery on Line Ave. in Shreveport early Saturday afternoon, after police say a road rage incident ended here with a shooting. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Crime scene tape blocks off a section of the parking lot outside Brookshire’s grocery on Line Ave. in Shreveport early Saturday afternoon, after police say a road rage incident ended here with a shooting. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Crime scene tape blocks off a section of the parking lot outside Brookshire’s grocery on Line Ave. in Shreveport early Saturday afternoon, after police say a road rage incident ended here with a shooting. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)