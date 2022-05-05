HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — An investigation is underway on the campus of Southeastern University after detectives say an abduction and sexual assault occurred on Thursday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., SUPD received a report of the incident from the area of North Oak Street and West Dakota Street. It was learned that the crimes had happened around 8 o’clock earlier that morning.

The victim told police the suspect produced a firearm during the incident. It is unclear if the victim is a student at the university.

A surveillance photo of the suspect’s vehicle appears to be a white, early 2000s model SUV.

Campus police describe the suspect as a 5’7 Black male with short twists in his hair. The victim did not know the suspect, according to detectives.

Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact the Southeastern University Police Department at 985-549-2222.