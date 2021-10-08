South Carolina man arrested in connection to missing Belle Chasse girl

BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — A South Carolina man is behind bars after an investigation connected him to a previously missing girl in Belle Chasse.

On Friday, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 32-year-old Graham Lovelace of Taylors, South Carolina.

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich, Jr. reports a Belle Chasse area girl was declared missing on Wednesday after not attending school. Her age was not disclosed.

PPSO detectives along with an FBI Task Force Officer with the sheriff’s office later located the juvenile in the New Orleans area. She was reported to have been accompanied by Lovelace.

A subsequent joint investigation resulted in Lovelace’s arrest on federal charges. PPSO reports Lovelace also has a detailed criminal history that includes charges of drug possession, resisting arrest, and stalking.

Sheriff Turlich commented on Lovelace’s arrest, stating:

“We were able to locate the juvenile safely and reunite her with her family After a PPSO and FBI joint investigation, federal charges were filed against Lovelace for his involvement in the missing juvenile case.”

Lovelace is being held in the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center on federal charges.