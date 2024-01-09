NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Divers have recovered a car from Bayou St. John, that may be connected to the investigation of the killing of 32-year-old Jacob Carter, according to a source close to the investigation.

The New Orleans Police Department reported on Jan. 5 that Carter was shot to death at the corner of Bourbon and Kelerec streets in the Marigny.

Carter was visiting New Orleans from Tacoma, Washington.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more on WGNO News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Check back here for updates.

