Son stabs and cuts mother before taking his life

MANDEVILLE, La. — A St. Tammany Parish woman is in the hospital and her 40-year-old son is dead after a domestic dispute.

Deputies say the son stabbed his mother and cut her face. This happened in the Timbercreek Lane neighborhood near Mandeville.

Neighbors called 911 as they heard the mother screaming for help. When deputies arrived, her son was barricaded in the house. Deputies set up a perimeter, but he escaped into a wooded area and drowned himself in a nearby pond.

“It’s unfortunate that this domestic violence incident resulted in one person being injured and another person losing their life,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “This individual was obviously in crisis, and my prayers are with the family at this time.”

The mother has non-life threatening injuries.