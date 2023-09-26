Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — A 19-year-old was arrested for allegedly killing his mother and her dog on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Johnathan Payne Kliebert called 911 around 1:45 a.m. and reported that he had shot and killed his mother at their home. He told authorities he was at a hospital and wanted to turn himself in.

Deputies found Kliebert in the parking lot of the hospital and other deputies responded to the home.

At the home, Edwards said deputies found 46-year-old Ashley Kliebert dead with an apparent gunshot wound to her head in the master bedroom. Her dog was found near her. It had also been fatally shot.

According to Edwards, Kliebert said in an interview that he woke up angry, took a shotgun and fatally killed his mother and her dog while they were asleep in bed.

Kliebert was charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, cruelty to animals and aggravated crimes against nature. He was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

