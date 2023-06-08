All persons presumed innocent until proven guilty

UPDATE (06/07/2023):

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Rayville Police Department responded to a 911 call about a shooting that occurred on the 100 block of Legacy Drive in Rayville on June 6, 2023 around 3 p.m.

A Rayville resident, Keith Holley, says regardless of this incident, says he feels safe in his community.

“You don’t hear about it all the time here, like you do in some places, but there is always that chance that it could happen to you.”

Authorities discovered Tony D. Griffin deceased inside the residence.

Chief Deputy at Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Neal Harwell, says the father and son got into an argument leading up to the son opening fire at his father.

“We found the victim there, Mr. Tony Griffin, who was shot and was dead. The investigation reveals that his son and him had a verbal altercation, and somehow the son shot him.”

Deputies located 24-year-old Zachary Kyle Griffin and was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

“You just never know what’s on people’s minds, you know, but they might look normal. Something might happen to them, you know, get them mad or something you know.” Said Holley.

“It’s sad, it’s really sad. This is a really good community we live in. You got things going on everywhere, it’s not just in this parish.” Said another resident, Robert Garrett. “And there is a lot of drugs going on over there, and that’s probably what brought it on.”

Griffin was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center without bond. The case remains under investigation.

On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, the Richland Parish Sheriff's Office and Rayville Police Department responded to a shooting located on the 100 block of Legacy Drive in Rayville, La.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered Tony D. Griffin deceased inside the residence. During the investigation, authorities determined that Tony and his son, Zachary Kyle Griffin, were in a verbal altercation prior to the shooting.

Zachary was arrested by the Richland Parish Sheriff's Office and charged with one count of second-degree murder. Zachary was booked into the Richland Parish Detention center without bond.

