NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD’s Traffic Division will conduct an upcoming sobriety checkpoint within Orleans Parish.

The checkpoint will be in operation from 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 through Friday, February 26, 20121 at 5:00 a.m.

During this time, motorists will experience minimal delays at the checkpoint and should have the proper documentation available if requested by officers (proof of vehicle insurance, driver’s license, etc.)