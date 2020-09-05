Sobriety checkpoint leads to multiple arrests on drug and weapons charges

ARABI, LOUISIANA– The Saint Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced multiple arrests on charges other than driving drunk during a sobriety checkpoint.
The checkpoint was September 3rd in Arabi. One of the people pulled over during the search for impaired drivers was already wanted on a list of charges including three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, resisting an officer by flight, and other drug and weapons charges.
Another suspect from Georgia was arrested after Saint Bernard deputies say they found a loaded AK-47 with pistol grips, marijuana, plastic baggies and a scale.
A third suspect was arrested and booked with being a felon in possession of a firearm.