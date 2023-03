UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, reports confirmed that Larry Preston of Smackover, Ark. has accepted a plea deal to serve 60 years in prison for multiple counts of Child Sexual Assualt and Child Pornography. According to reports, Preston was taken into custody on March 31, 2022; however, he was released from custody after charges were not filed within 60 days.

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Preston appeared in the 35th Judicial Court where he accepted the plea deal.