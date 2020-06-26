Slidell traffic stop yields 3,000 MDMA pills, 58 grams of cocaine, 50 bottles of promethazine and codeine

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA – On Wednesday, deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Highway Enforcement Unit conducted a routine traffic stop on Interstate 12 near Slidell.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on June 24, STPSO Highway Enforcement Unit deputies stopped a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-12, near mile post 81 in Slidell.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 44-year-old Calvin D. Vaughn and the front seat passenger was identified as 53-year-old Anthony J. Perkins.

Both Vaughn and Perkins attempted to flee the scene after K-9 Echo conducted a free-air narcotics odor sniff of the vehicle and provided a positive narcotics alert. The suspects became physically combative with deputies before ultimately being detained.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of approximately 3,000 MDMA pills, 50 bottles of promethazine HCL and codeine phosphate syrup and approximately 58 grams of powder cocaine.

In addition, both Vaughn and Perkins were in possession of a total of $16,253 in U.S. Currency, which is believed to be the proceeds of narcotics transactions.

The Highway Enforcement Unit deputies seized the narcotics and currency, and arrested both men.

Calvin D. Vaughn was booked into the St Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic (traffic)

Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence (felony)

Battery of a Police Officer (misdemeanor)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule V Controlled Dangerous Substance (felony)

ransactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses (felony)

Anthony J. Perkins

Anthony J. Perkins was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:

Resisting an Officer (misdemeanor)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule V Controlled Dangerous Substance (felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (felony)

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses (felony)