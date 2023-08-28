Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A student accused of streaming with a gun at a Slidell high school has been taken into custody, according to officials with the Slidell Police Department.

SPD officials said they received a report from the Alexandria Police Department on Monday, Aug. 28, regarding an Instagram Live video that showed a Salmen High School student with a pistol on the school’s premises.

They said the school resource officer was notified, and officers and detectives were dispatched to the school. The school was then placed on lockdown.

Officers were able to locate the student, a 17-year-old boy, and take him into custody.

SPD officials said they recovered a loaded pistol in the student’s backpack.

The 17-year-old faces charges of possession of a firearm by a student on school property and illegal possession of a weapon by a juvenile.

