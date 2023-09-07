SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — An 11-year-old Slidell student was taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 6 after St. Tammany Parish deputies said he threatened to shoot teachers.

According to deputies, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the afterschool car line, parents and students saw the student making gun-like hand motions toward teachers saying he was going to shoot them.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the elementary school and arrested the student on a charge of terrorizing.

He received a summons and was sent home with his parents on a custodial agreement to appear in court.

Sheriff Randy Smith said both the sheriff’s office and school officials take threats very seriously.

“We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them. Parents, please talk to your children and explain the seriousness of making comments like this,” said Smith.

