SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell junior high-school student is in custody after he allegedly made threats toward a fellow student via social media.

On Tuesday (April 11), the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of messages threatening a student and a member of the staff at the school with bodily injuries. The threat reportedly came from a 14-year-old student’s personal social media account.

Deputies identified the student found their location and took him into custody. He was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of Terrorizing.

“Once again we want to make it very clear that law enforcement and the school system will take threats like this very seriously,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them.”

The arrest comes just one day after another Slidell teen was arrested for posting a terrorizing video of him holding an AR-style rifle with the words “next school shooter in the making”, on a social media platform claiming it to be a joke.

