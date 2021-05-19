Slidell Police investigating two separate motel stabbings, one suspect still at large

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Slidell Police Department were busy investigating two separate stabbings Tuesday. Both of which happened at area motels.

The first call came in around 3 a.m. when three teens were stabbed mutliple times at a La Quinta located on the I-10 Service Road.

All three victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

In the other case, a Days Inn employee was found stabbed several times after an altercation over an unpaid bill around 5:30 p.m.

A 17-year-old was identified as the suspect and is currently wanted on three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Because the suspect is a minor, no name will be released.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to be OK.

Both suspects, 24-year-old Devin Wellman and 36-year-old Mariel Lewis, were booked with attempted first-degree murder.