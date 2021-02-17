Slidell police hoping to find driver in fatal hit and run

SLIDELL, LA — The Slidell Police Department is trying to identify the driver of a car that it says was involved in a fatal hit and run accident.

According to police, the victim was walking along the I-10 Service Road, near the Fremaux Avenue exit sometime Sunday night, February 14, but police say the body wasn’t discovered until late the following morning.

Police did not provide a description of the car that was involved but say they’re reviewing surveillance footage and evidence left at the scene.

As of tonight, February 17, police have not released the identity of the victim and say they’re still notifying family members.

If you have information that could help detectives locate the car or driver involved in the case, call the Slidell Police Department at 985-643-3131 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.