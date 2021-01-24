BREAKING: Slidell police fatally shoot stabbing suspect

Slidell Police following police shooting of stabbing suspect.

SLIDELL, La. — Around 4:30 p.m. this evening, Slidell Police responded to a report of a stabbing in progress at Circle K gas station (61104 Airport Road).

Upon arrival, officers encountered the alleged suspect. Shots were fired by Slidell Police and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, resulting in the killing of the alleged suspect.

At least two people were stabbed prior to the officers’ arrival.

No officers were injured during the encounter.

The Louisiana State Police is handling the officer involved shooting investigation. Slidell Police are investigating the initial stabbing incident.

More details will be released at a later time.