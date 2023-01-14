SILDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Slidell PD Narcotics Division made a record breaking narcotics bust in St. Tammany Parish with a street value over $500,000 in mid-January.

According to reports, while executing a search warrant at a Slidell residence officers confiscated a total of 52.2 pounds of crystal meth alongside three firearms, fentanyl, MDMA, marijuana and crack cocaine.

Investigators believed the crystal meth was smuggled in from Mexico. At this time one person is in-custody and authorities are searching for another.



“Our narcotics team is the best of the best. This is a very impressive case, and I’m proud to say that we were able to get this poison off our streets. With narcotics being the common denominator in almost every violent crime we see in our city, being proactive, and aggressively fighting drugs, is part of the reason why we have a low violent crime rate in Slidell,” stated Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal.

There are no further details at this time. The investigation remains on-going.

