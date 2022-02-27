SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Slidell Police Department reported the arrest of 43-year-old Calvin Brown following a shooting that resulted from alleged domestic violence at the Stone Creek Apartments at 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to the report, officers responded to the call at 400 Joseph Street and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center, where she is currently listed in critical condition.

Following an initial investigation, the Slidell native was suspected as the culprit and arrested later on the day.

Brown is currently being held at the Slidell City Jail and is facing one count of Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

Brown will be transferred to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where a bond will be set.