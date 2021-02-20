Slidell Police arrest fatal hit-and-run suspect

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police detectives have placed 52-year-old local Thomas J. Otero under arrest for the negligent homicide in the fatal hit-and-run accident discovered on Feb. 15.

The SPD began the investigation after a body was found in a ditch along the I-10 Service Road.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Slidell native Jason Milto. Injuries to Milto’s body led investigators to determine that he was stuck by a vehicle while walking along the side of the road.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses led police to Otero after detectives spotted the Ford F-150 involved in the incident.

“The fact that Mr. Otero didn’t stop, or at least call someone to help the victim, is beyond me,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal. “Mr. Otero will have to answer for his actions, or lack thereof.

“Maybe, just maybe, if aid was rendered to the victim, he could have survived, or at least had a fighting chance. We extend our thoughts and prayers to the victim’s family during this difficult time.”

Otero was booked into the Slidell City Jail on Friday.

He has since been transferred to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.