SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Vanessa Aquiles was working at her business, Vanessa’s Salon, on Holmes Boulevard in Terrytown Thursday afternoon, when the mother of one of her customers frantically ran into her store.



“They opened the door, one in the passenger, one in the driver. They say ‘get out of the car’. There was a gun they point to the lady and then the lady was very afraid; she go out of the car and come into the hair salon,” said Aquiles.



The woman was carjacked at gunpoint by who Aquiles describes as two young guys. Just moments before the carjacking, Pablo Reyes, who owns Taqueria 2 Brothers just doors down from the salon, says he noticed the same people checking out his truck.



“It was really suspicious to me like, what are these guys looking for in my truck? What are they trying to do?” said Reyes.



According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies pursued the carjacker all the way to Behrman Park in Algiers, where they ditched the car and took off on foot. One of them, a 16-year -old, was shot in the leg after gunfire exchange with JPSO deputies. Police on the north shore believe the same criminals are tied to a recent carjacking in Slidell.



“The puzzle pieces definitely seem to fit. The same M.O. that we’re dealing with here in Slidell,” said Daniel Seuzeneau, Slidell Police Public Information Officer



Slidell Police say a man was carjacked Tuesday by a group of young guys while in a fast-food line on Old Spanish Trail. The stolen car was later found in New Orleans East and the suspects fled when police approached.

Slidell Police say they won’t stop searching until they’re in handcuffs.