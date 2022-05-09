SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) —The Slidell Police Department announced the second arrest of a Pastor in Slidell on Monday afternoon.

According to Slidell PD, police arrested and charged 60-year-old Pastor John Raymond for one count of Cruelty to a Juvenile, after an additional victim and witnesses came forward, following the announcement of Raymond’s first arrest on April 7 for wrapping tape around a group of student’s heads.

After Raymond’s first arrest other witnesses and former teachers came forward and reported additional incidents of juvenile cruelty.

Police reported that one of the incidents involved a Pre-K student, who would occasionally have “tantrums”. During the tantrums, the young 4-year-old boy would sit on the ground and kick and scream.

According to reports, Raymond would allegedly place his hand over the boy’s nose and mouth and prevent him from breathing to the point of him going “limp” said Slidell PD.

In another incident, the same boy was allegedly “dragged by his ankles” across a floor, after he refused to leave with Raymond.

In another incident, Raymond allegedly held the boy upside down by his ankles and repeatedly “whipped him on the buttocks”.

Slidell PD detectives reviewed the facts and new allegations and presented a warrant.

Raymond was booked into the Slidell City Jail and will be transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where a bond will be set.

The investigation involving Raymond is still ongoing.