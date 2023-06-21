SLIDELL, La (WGNO) — A police chase in Slidell sent one officer to a hospital while the suspect remains at large, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Officers say during an investigation, they attempted to pull over the driver of an orange Dodge Charger just before 6:00 p.m. near Highway 11 and I-12. Failing to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly led officers on a chase into Lacombe on Highway 190W.

In the midst of the pursuit, the Slidell police officer attempted an evasive maneuver to avoid hitting another vehicle but reportedly overturned his cruiser, sending him into a ditch where he struck a culvert.

Officers say the suspect got away and the officer was taken to Lakeview Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they have promising leads to identify the driver. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.