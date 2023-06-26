Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Slidell police are searching for a man who they believe is responsible for fatally shooting a man during an argument on Sunday, June 25.

Officials with the Slidell Police Department (SPD) said officers responded to the shooting just after 10:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Gause Boulevard.

They found Tavante Williamson, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

According to the SPD, Williamson and Jamiel Naquon Miller, 26, were arguing when Miller pulled out a gun and shot Williamson in the chest.

After the shooting, a manhunt was underway for Miller. Slidell police asked nearby neighbors in a Facebook post to stay inside while officers and a K-9 searched the area.

Miller wasn’t found during the search, and SPD officials said he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

He is wanted for second-degree murder. Anyone with information on Miller’s location can call the Slidell Police Department at (985)-643-3131 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

