SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— One man is recovering in the hospital and two others are behind bars after Slidell Police say an altercation between the three led to a shooting.

SPD reports that early Thursday morning, police were called to the 2700 block of 10th Street where they then found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was last reported to be in stable condition.



(Photo courtesy: Slidell Police Department)

Less than 12 hours later, detectives arrested two men from Slidell they say were responsible for the shooting: Owen Crawford and Laromeo Jones. Both were later booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail where they face attempted second-degree murder charges. SPD adds that Crawford was also charged with felony possession of a firearm.

Police Chief Randy Fandal credits the department for quickly arresting the suspects, saying

“Due to the hard work of our officers and detectives, we were able to quickly take these dangerous criminals off our streets and put them in jail, where they belong.”