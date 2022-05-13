SLIDELL, La.(WGNO) — A Slidell man is facing a life sentence in prison as a habitual offender on a charge of first-degree robbery.

District Judge Scott Gardner sentenced 59-year-old Joseph Paul Grant to life without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on May 10, for an incident that took place on April 4, 2019.

According to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorneys’ office, on that day, Slidell officers were called to the scene of a robbery at a gas station. After the victim explained what happened, they were able to check the surveillance cameras.

Video footage showed a black man with two distinctive warts on his middle finger wearing pink multi-colored slippers, a black hooded sweatshirt, and sweat pants with a Saints cap turned backwards drive up in a black SUV. Officers said Grant walked around the store before grabbing the store clerk by the neck demanding money from the cash register.

He then punched the woman multiple times while threatening to kill her. Grant finally left after taking approximately $200 dollars worth of cash, boxes of Kool cigarettes and other items.

Grant was taken into custody and a warrant was issued to search his vehicle and home where officers said they found the matching clothes and items described on that night.

On January 1, a jury found Grant guilty, and was originally sentenced to 40 years prior to the filing of the Multiple Offender Bill of Information.

Grant has previous convictions of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, cocaine; purse snatching, armed robbery, and attempted manslaughter. Along with a pending felony charge for possession of a Schedule II drug.

Judge Gardner said Grant acted with indifference and cruelty to the victim, therefore, tossing out Grant’s Motion for a New Trial and Motion for Post-Verdict Judgment of Acquittal. He also vacated Grant a 40-year conviction and sentenced him to life.