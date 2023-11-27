NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Slidell man was sentenced to 78 months in prison for stealing mail, identity theft and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans said 28-year-old Ronald S. Riley was sentenced by a judge to 54 months for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and 24 months for aggravated identity theft.

According to reports, Riley stole mail that included banking information and “monetary equipment” from postal boxes across the Greater New Orleans area.

Court documents state he then used the banking information from the stolen mail to write fraudulent checks and used them to “defraud several federally insured financial institutions.”

The documents also state he stole people’s identities as part of the fraud schemes and reportedly “admitted to bank fraud of $250,000.”

