COVINGTION, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report from a mother about the possible sexual assault of her 4-year-old daughter.

The mother told officers that she noticed a change in her daughter’s behavior, and that her daughter told her she did not “like” her babysitter’s house, where Shay Lamar Weed, 22, had been living. The child also told her mother that Weed touched her and “it hurt really bad.”

Weed pleaded guilty to the charge on July 10, 2023.

District Judge William H. Burris sentenced Weed to 20 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

