SILDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell man has been indicted by a St. Tammany Parish Grand Jury in connection with a double homicide.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reported that 41-year-old Mario Scott had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Back in March of 2023, Scott was identified as the suspect of a double homicide in Slidell.

Further details of the incident have not been disclosed.

There is no word yet on Scott’s hearing date at this time.

